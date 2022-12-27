The death toll of heavy rain and floods triggered by shear line in the Philippines has climbed to 17, said the government’s disaster agency on Tuesday.

At least 27 others are still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in its latest report, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NDRRMC has tallied five deaths in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, two in the central Philippines, and 10 in the southern Philippines. The agency did not say the cause of death, but media reports said it was mainly by drowning.

For the missing people, the agency said 12 were in the Bicol region, 12 were in the central Philippines, and three were in the southern Philippines. Eight people were also reported injured.

The agency said the flooding displaced almost 187,000 people in six regions across the Southeast Asian country. Over 46,000 evacuated people are now housed in at least 87 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The agency added that over 1,100 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding. The floods also damaged infrastructures, including at least 116 roads, bridges and crops.

The state weather bureau warned on Tuesday that the shear line will bring “moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains” in the country.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” the national weather bureau said.

