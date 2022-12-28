WORLD

Death toll in Philippines floods reach 25; 26 missing

The death toll from the recent heavy rain and floods in the Philippines increased to 25 on Wednesday as the Southeast Asian country braces for more downpour due to a low-pressure area moving towards the archipelagic nation.

At least 26 others are still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest report.

The NDRRMC has tallied 18 deaths in the southern Philippines, five in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, and two in the central Philippines, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Council said 12 people are still missing in the Bicol region, 11 in the central Philippines, and three in the southern Philippines.

Nine others were reported to be injured.

“The effect of the shear line has weakened,” the national weather bureau said, referring to the cause of the flooding that hit many areas in the country over the weekend.

A shear line is where cold and warm air meets, triggering heavy downpours and landslides.

However, the bureau said that a low-pressure area, spotted about 600 km east to the Mindanao island in the southern Philippines on Tuesday night, can develop into a tropical depression.

“The low-pressure area will bring moderate to heavy, at times heavy, rains over the central Philippines and northern Mindanao. Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” the bureau warned.

Last weekend, the flooding affected over 390,000 people in nine regions across the country and damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, the country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

