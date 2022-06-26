South Africa’s Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has said over 20 young people died in a tavern in East London, while the details of the cause is still being investigated by the police.

Early on, Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana told a local television during a live broadcasting that 17 children were found dead in the early morning, refusing to make any speculations about the cause. He said the police are hoping to get the facts before the end of the day, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident is “disturbing” and is the “worst tragedy that has ever happened in our Metro,” said mayor of Buffalo City Xola Pakati in a statement.

The mayor called on law enforcement agencies to “leave no stones unturned” and ensure that those responsible “are made to pay for this calamitous incident”.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele led a national delegation to the scene, which consists of National Commissioner of South African police Fannie Masemola, crime scene experts and bomb disposal technicians.

