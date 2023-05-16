The death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy of Tamil Nadu has risen to 18.

While 12 people died in Marakkanam of Villupuram district, six succumbed in Chengalpattu district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the places on Monday and announced a CB-CID investigation into the matter. Several officers of the local police have been suspended in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each of the deceased while an amount of Rs 50,000 is sanctioned for those who were admitted to hospitals after they consumed spurious liquor.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was found that the tragedy at Marakkanam in the Villupuram district occurred when some people consumed locally brewed liquor. However, in the Chengalpattu district, the liquor that caused the deaths was diluted industrial alcohol with Methanol content in it.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS) will be visiting the area on Tuesday.

EPS, while interacting with media persons, said that the liquor tragedy was a clear indicator of the failure of the law and order situation in the state.

He said that during the 10 years of the previous AIADMK government, there were no instances of deaths by consuming spurious liquor.

The former Chief Minister said that this was due to the efficient handling of the law and order situation in the state during the AIADMK regime.

EPS, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, said that during the previous assembly session, he had intimated the government on reports about spurious liquor availability in various areas of the state.

