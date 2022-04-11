WORLD

Death toll in Ukraine train station attack rises to 57

The number of civilians killed in the Russian missile strike on a train station in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk has increased to 57, with 109 people injured, a top official announced.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the military head in Donetsk region where Kramatorsk is located, confirmed the new toll and said that “people with light injuries were sent home. All the seriously wounded are already in a safe region, and necessary assistance is being provided”, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

On April 8, Russian troops from the occupied territories in the Luhansk region deployed a Tochka-U system to carry out the cluster shelling on the Kramatorsk railway station, where some 4,000 people were awaiting to be evacuated.

The victims included five children.

Russia has denied accusations that it was responsible.

Instead it suggested that the missiles were Ukraine’s.

