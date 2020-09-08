Death toll of B’desh mosque explosion rises to 27

Dhaka, Sep 8 (IANS) The death toll from simultaneous blasts at a mosque in Bangladesh’s Fatullah town which took place after six air conditioners exploded during prayers, has increased to 27, an official said.

Another nine people are still battling for their lives at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka following the blasts on the night of September, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Another victim died on Monday which takes the number of total death toll to 27,” Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told journalists.

Of the victims, he said, 26 succumbed to their injuries until Sunday night.

A total of 37 injured people were rushed to the institute after the explosion.

Most of the victims suffered from 60-70 per cent burns, and the condition of nine other patients is still critical, said Sen.

Fire officials said the incident might have happened due to the leakages in a gas pipeline underneath the masjid.

There were reportedly around 100 worshippers at the three-storey masjid during the explosion.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

