An Israeli civilian who was critically wounded in a shooting attack on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv died on Friday after hours of medical efforts to save his life, the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center has said.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Barak Lufen from central Israel, was the third civilian killed in the random shooting by a Palestinian in a crowded bar, as two Israelis were killed outright on the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 10 civilians were wounded in the attack, some of whom are still in critical condition in hospital.

The Palestinian gunman who carried out the attack was killed by Israeli forces early Friday morning after several hours of a manhunt.

This was the fourth deadly attack in Israel in fewer than three weeks, during which a total of 14 people have been killed.

“Our pain is great … The heart is broken,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on his official account after the names of the victims were made public.

Earlier in the day, Bennett held security consultations with senior members of the defense establishment, vowing a response “with no limitations.”

