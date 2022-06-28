The death toll of migrants found on Monday inside an abandoned lorry in San Antonio, south central US state Texas, has risen to 50, authorities have said.

Forty-six people were found dead at the scene and four others were later pronounced dead at area hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by Texas Public Radio.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that 22 were Mexican nationals, seven were from Guatemala, two were from Honduras, and the remaining people have not yet been identified.

The tragedy appeared to be the deadliest migrant-smuggling operation in recent US history, local media reported.

San Antonio is located 250 km from the US-Mexico border.

20220629-032003