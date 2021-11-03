Eight more victims of a road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir succumbed to wounds at a hospital, raising the death toll to 23 in the deadly incident, state media and police said.

A mini-bus heading towards the country’s east Punjab province on Wednesday fell into a ravine when the driver was trying to negotiate with a sharp turn in Kotli district of the region, Rizwan Younus, one of the first policeman dispatched by the district police to the accident site told Xinhua.

Based on initial information, Younus said the ill-fated vehicle was carrying 25 people. However, the country’s state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan later said 37 passengers, including women and kids, were on-board the mini-bus, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 13 people were also injured in the accident who have been shifted to various hospitals in the district, the state media added.

The accident happened at about 10:00 a.m. local time and the vehicle was completely destroyed in the incident, he added.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir due to poor road conditions and complicated turns and twists in the mountainous terrain.

–IANS

int/khz/