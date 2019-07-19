Death toll rises to 10 in China gas factory blast

Beijing, July 20 (IANS) At least 10 people have been killed, 19 severely injured and five others are missing after an explosion ripped through a gas plant in China’s Henan Province, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

A device in the gas factory owned by the Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co. Ltd., located in the city of Yima, exploded at around 5.45 p.m. on Friday, according to the government of Sanmenxia City, which administers Yima, reported Xinhua news agency.

The blast also left an unidentified number of people slightly injured, according to the government. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment.

Rescuers are searching the missing people, authorities said.

–IANS

pg