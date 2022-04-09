WORLD

Death toll rises to 13 in flooding in Colombia

NewsWire
0
0

The number of miners killed by a flash flood in northwest Colombia earlier this week has risen to 13, local officials have said.

Heavy rains caused a river to overflow Wednesday, swiftly inundating a mining camp in a rural part of Abriaqui, a town in the Colombian department of Antioquia, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The number of deaths from torrential flooding has risen to 13,” the local Administrative Department of Risk Management tweeted, citing a report from the Unified Command Post, which was installed in Abriaqui after the flood to help relief and recovery efforts.

“Operative units are continuing the search and rescue of a missing person,” the agency said.

The governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria, overflew the disaster area by helicopter on Thursday to coordinate rescue work and warned residents there of the potential for more flooding due to the rainy season.

Wednesday’s flood occurred suddenly, and miners at a camp belonging to the El Porvenir gold mine had no time to evacuate to higher ground, news reports said.

Members of the Fire Department, Civil Defense, Red Cross, Army, National Police and Mining Rescue have been working to rescue survivors and recover bodies, the reports said.

20220409-053603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 drones hit Iraq’s Kurdistan region

    36 arrested in London for protesting against curbs

    Eight dead in small plane crash near Milan

    Fire erupts in S.Korean maternity hospital