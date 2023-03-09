SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Death toll rises to 21 in Bangladesh’s building blast, building owners detained

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the powerful explosion two days back at a commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has reached 21 and is expected to rise, officials said on Thursday.

Rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from the five-storey commercial building in old Dhaka’s Siddikbazar area on Thursday morning.

“With this, the death toll in the explosion rose to 21,” Assistant Director of Fire Service Aktaruzzaman told journalists, adding that the death toll may rise further as 30 more critically-injured patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Fire officials said the explosion took place around 4:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The cause behind the huge blast is still not known, but officials suspect that accumulated gas might be a likely cause, Xinhua news agency reported.

Detective Branch of Bangladesh Police on Thursday detained three people, including the two owners of the five-floor building, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police KN Roy Niyoti told journalists.

“We’re inquiring to know whose negligence caused this incident,” he said and added they want to know why there were shops set up in the basement flouting regulations.

20230309-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed, 10 wounded as terrorists storm Karachi police headquarters

    Fighting escalates as Taliban attempts to capture Herat

    US shouldn’t interfere in Afghan affairs: Taliban

    IND v BAN, 1st ODI: Another 30-40 runs would have made...