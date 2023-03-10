The death toll from the powerful explosion on March 7 at a commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has risen to 22 after a man succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday.

Md Yasin Arafat, 26, succumbed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, building owner Wahidur Rahman, Matiur Rahman, and shop owner Mintu have been arrested on Thursday, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Harun Or Rashid confirmed on late Thursday.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told IANS that eight people are presently admitted in the hospital with 55 per cent to 85 per cent burn injury. Two of them are in ICU.

The death toll may rise further since over 30 more critically-injured patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, police officials and duty doctors told IANS.

Meanwhile, a four-member probe body headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Operation and Maintenance), has been formed to investigate the explosion. The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within five working days.

