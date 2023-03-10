SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Death toll rises to 22 in Dhaka building blast

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the powerful explosion on March 7 at a commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has risen to 22 after a man succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday.

Md Yasin Arafat, 26, succumbed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, building owner Wahidur Rahman, Matiur Rahman, and shop owner Mintu have been arrested on Thursday, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Harun Or Rashid confirmed on late Thursday.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told IANS that eight people are presently admitted in the hospital with 55 per cent to 85 per cent burn injury. Two of them are in ICU.

The death toll may rise further since over 30 more critically-injured patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, police officials and duty doctors told IANS.

Meanwhile, a four-member probe body headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Operation and Maintenance), has been formed to investigate the explosion. The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within five working days.

20230310-082003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women shouldn’t be unnecessarily featured in ads: Pak PM aide

    Great Kashmir firewall will prevent militant sympathisers from getting govt jobs:...

    Veerkonnya Pritilota – A forgotten glorious history of Bengal’s 1st female...

    Afghan girls ‘must definitely’ return to school: Karzai