LIFESTYLEWORLD

Death toll rises to 44 from landslides on Brazilian coast

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll rose to 44 from landslides and floods over the weekend on the coast of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, while nearly 40 people remain missing, the regional government said.

According to a statement issued by the Sao Paulo government, 43 people died in landslides caused by heavy rains in the city of Sao Sebastiao and another person in the seaside resort of Ubatuba.

More than 2,400 people had to be evacuated from the area after their homes were destroyed, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred during Carnival festivities, which were mostly suspended, leaving many tourists stranded as numerous roads and highways leading to seaside resorts were damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cities most affected and under a state of calamity are Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Guaruja, Bertioga, Ilhabela and Caraguatatuba.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cut short his vacation on Monday and travelled to the affected area to announce support for Sao Sebastiao, pledging federal funds for housing construction.

Meanwhile, the Sao Paulo Social Fund and Civil Defence agency have begun distributing 7.5 ton of donated humanitarian aid to victims.

20230222-063403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arslan Goni was skeptical about playing negative role in ‘Main Hero...

    Ayushmann Khurrana salutes efforts of CISF Guwahati regiment during Covid

    Keeping up with Kunal Rawal

    U’khand govt approves relief package including displacement, rehabilitation policy