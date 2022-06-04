WORLD

Death toll rises to 5 in German train derailment

After the finding of another body on Saturday, the number of victims in Friday’s train accident in southern Germany has risen to five.

A train derailed near the Alpine ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the German federal state of Bavaria on Friday at noon. Over 40 were injured, of whom three were in serious condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 140 people were on the train when the accident happened, including many children.

Local media NTV said there might be other victims and the reason for the accident is still unclear, although a clash with another train can be ruled out.

