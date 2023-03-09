WORLD

Death toll rises to 7 in Nigeria train-bus collision

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll has climbed to seven in a train-bus collision early Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, various sources told Xinhua.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), three dead bodies were retrieved on the spot after a state government staff bus carrying nearly 90 people collided with a train while trying to cross the rail at 7:20 a.m., local time, on Thursday.

The NEMA said that around 84 people have been injured, and all the casualties are from the bus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hospital sources told Xinhua that four out of the injured were later confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to seven.

A rescue operation is underway.

20230309-201003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Orleans Masters: Indian shuttler Mithun Manjunath settles for silver

    Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 staffers over Zoom call back at...

    Syrian govt condemns US overnight strike

    Western officials call on Sudan to lift state of emergency