The death toll has climbed to seven in a train-bus collision early Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, various sources told Xinhua.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), three dead bodies were retrieved on the spot after a state government staff bus carrying nearly 90 people collided with a train while trying to cross the rail at 7:20 a.m., local time, on Thursday.

The NEMA said that around 84 people have been injured, and all the casualties are from the bus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hospital sources told Xinhua that four out of the injured were later confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to seven.

A rescue operation is underway.

20230309-201003