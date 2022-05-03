WORLD

Deaths toll from Nigeria building collapse rises to 9

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the collapse of a three-storey building in Nigeria’s Lagos state has risen to nine after rescue workers recovered another body, an emergency management official said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the southwest region, told Xinhua news agency that the building in the Onyigbo area collapsed at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, and rescuers have so far found the bodies of nine victims.

“The body of a four-year-old boy was found in the rubble,” Farinloye said.

He said 24 occupants of the building were rescued alive and are being treated in a hospital.

Rescue operations were ongoing at the site in search of people trapped under the rubble.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, he said.

In November 2021, at least 45 people were killed after a 21-storey building collapsed in the city of Lagos.

The victims had also included the building’s owner.

Cases of building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, and local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction.

20220503-094002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch parties agree on new coalition after 9 months

    UNGA adopts resolution on illicit wildlife trafficking

    Pentagon says masks ‘no longer required indoors’

    Aussie scientists unravel vital role of ‘junk’ DNA