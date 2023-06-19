INDIA

Debate on whether Siddaramaiah will be full term CM starts again in K’taka

The debate on whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain at the post for a full term has started again in Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha on Monday challenged the Congress leaders to ask Siddaramaiah to proclaim that he will be the CM for five years.

Speaking to reporters, Pratap Simha claimed that Siddaramaiah is making his stooges give statements that he will be a full term CM. “Siddaramaiah lacks courage to say this by himself,” he taunted.

Siddaramaiah is getting Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil to speak on his behalf.

D. K. Suresh, Congress MP and brother of Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, has already made his displeasure clear. Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to say that he is a full term CM. Shivakumar’s role is very big in winning the elections, Pratap Simha maintained.

Mahadevappa had stated in Mysuru on Sunday that Siddaramaiah will be a full term CM. Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi also said there is no sharing of power in the state and Siddaramaiah would be the CM for the full term.

Former Minister R. Ashoka had stated that Shivakumar’s dream to become CM will remain just a dream. Siddaramaiah has successfully challenged former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Shivakumar won’t get any chance.

Reacting to the debate on his term as CM, Siddaramaiah on Monday asked the media what have they got to do with it. When asked about Mahadevappa’s statement, he said that a clarification should be taken from him. “Why are you asking that question? You have created it,” he slammed a reporter.

Shivakumar’s camp maintains that there is a power sharing formula between the leaders and both will have a 2.5-year term as CM.

20230619-172603

