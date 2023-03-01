ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee has shared that she has been detected with influenza B virus and is staying away from her family.

Debina’s two daughters, Lianna and Divisha are completely fine and thus the actress is making sure to keep them safe.

The actress shared her report on her Instagram stories with a caption: “So got Influenza B virus well hang on mamma! staying away from my babies now.. motherhood is anything but easy..symptom:- fever and cough”.

Her spokesperson mentioned that: “Debina Bonnerjee who was a little unwell for the last few days had been taking precautions already but when the cold did not get any better she got tested to know influenza B virus is what she has been detected with.”

“She is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well… She is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger,” said her spokesperson.

Recently, Debina shared pictures of her Sri Lanka trip where she had gone with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary. It was their babies’ first international trip.

The couple got married on February 15, 2011, had their first baby, Lianna on April 3, 2022 and second baby girl, Divisha on November 11, 2022.

On the professional front, Debina has been part of a number of TV shows including ‘Ramayan’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Santoshi Maa’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, and many more. She also participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 6’ and was a contestant in the popular stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’.

