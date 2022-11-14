Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her actor husband Gurmeet Choudhary shared a first glimpse of their daughter, whom they lovingly call their ‘miracle baby’, who was born on November 11.

They shared a video from the hospital on Instagram, showing the baby girl who was born “sooner than due”.

In the clip, the baby was seen lying on a cot as she was kept under medical supervisions. Dressed in blue medical scrubs, Gurmeet was seen looking at the baby, and signing some papers. The video was reshared by Gurmeet on Instagram Stories.

“Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world…Thank you for being compassionate…all your blessings count…she is doing fine…can’t thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take miracle baby back home,” the video was captioned.

The two are already parents to a daughter named Lianna, whom they welcomed earlier this year. Just four months after her arrival in August they announced they are going to be parents again.

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

20221114-154803