Debris from Russia’s Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft has plunged into the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian State Corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

After undocking from the International Space Station (ISS), the spacecraft entered the atmosphere on Sunday. Its unburned elements fell into the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, Roscosmos said.

On February 11, the spacecraft experienced a coolant leakage but posed no threat to the safety of astronauts working on the ISS, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft was launched in October 2022, delivering over 2.5 tons of supplies to ISS.

