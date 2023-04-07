INDIALIFESTYLE

Debt burden drives man to end his life in UP

A 26-year-old man ended his life by suicide after being publicly humiliated for not returning a loan.

The deceased has been identified as Amrendra Singh Deepak. He had taken money from one Shiv Murti Verma and was being bullied by the latter for not paying it back.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the money lender after the deceased’s sister, Puja Verma lodged a case.

“Deepak’s business was going through a tough time and so he could not pay the money to Verma at the promised time. Verma was exerting pressure on Deepak and he also had forfeited Deepak’s bike after humiliating him publicly,” she said.

The complainant further said Verma called Deepak in the afternoon and shouted at him. “We heard him shouting and threatening to shoot him. Deepak was perturbed at this and he went inside a room at the house and hanged himself after locking the doors from inside,” she said.

The victim’s sister said she and her family members had no clue that Deepak would end his life.

“We kept knocking at the doors, but he did not open. We then broke the doors and found him hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta tied around his neck,” she said.

SHO, Gosaiganj, Deepak Kumar, said that an FIR under the charges of abetment of suicide has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway.

He said that so far through family they have learnt that around Rs 30 lakh was taken as a loan by the deceased.

20230407-085603

