Karnataka Police on Saturday said it has arrested a couple in Bengaluru for committing a burglary to pay off their debts.

Sumanth and Likhita, both from Shivamogga, were in a live-in relationship and rented an apartment in the city’s AGS Layout area.

According to the police, the couple started their relationship two years ago while they were studying physiotherapy.

They lived a lavish life and took loans.

After the completion of their course, they returned to Shivamogga and the people who gave them loans started pressurising them to return the money.

The couple then hatched a plan to make easy money and clear their debts.

They observed that their landlord in Bengaluru, Premalatha possessed a good amount of gold jewellery, which they planned to steal.

They stole the jewellery and escaped from the apartment .

Premalatha had lodged a complaint with Subramanyapura police and suspected the role of the couple who had visited her recently.

The police went to Shivamogga and took them into custody.

They also recovered Rs 6 lakh worthof jewellery which the couple had sold it off to another person.

