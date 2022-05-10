INDIA

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in UP

A 55-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by hanging after he ran up a debt of Rs 2.5 lakhs. The farmer , Pratap Singh, was found hanging from a rope he used for tying his bulls in Jarifnagar area.

Recently, he had sold his bulls to pay for his wife’s treatment and part of his loan.

According to Sudhakar Pandey, SHO of Jarifnagar police station here, the farmer left his house on Monday and later in the day, he was found hanging from a tree outside the village.

The SHO said, “Pratap’s family said he was upset because of pending loans. He had suffered losses in the farming and did not see any hope of revival. His family has not lodged any complaint. The autopsy has confirmed the cause of death as hanging. The family will be entitled to compensation under the state’s beneficiary scheme.”

20220510-062030

