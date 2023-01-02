ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Debutant director’s Kannada crime thriller completes 25 days

NewsWire
0
0

‘Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage’, a Kannada crime thriller featuring new actors and a debutant director, has completed 25 days and a positive response from the audience.

Popular stars Daali Dhananjay and Shruthi Hariharan have led those who have showered praise on the film.

Sridhar Shikaripura, the director, has made a noteworthy debut and attracted the attention of the industry. And the film has received a positive response from critics as well. Naveen Shankar of ‘Gultu’ fame, who plays the lead character, has also made a comeback with the film.

Ishani Shetty essays the female lead opposite Shankar. Siddu Moolimani, Prakash Tumminadu, Omkar, Nitesh Mahaj and Jayashree Aradhya are the other in the prominent roles.

The movie has been produced by Omkar under the Box Office Cine Creations banner. The camera work is by Keerthan Poojari; Ronada Bakkesh and Karthik Channoji Rao have composed the film’s music.

20230102-192603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nikamma’ trailer out; massy entertainer on the cards

    NBK dazzles with his footwork in new ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ song

    Nikhita Gandhi comes out with a new single ‘Tu Hi Bata’

    Jr NTR and Ram Charan chillax between shots on ‘RRR’