Actress Priyanka Karunakaran, who is set to make her cinema debut with the upcoming streaming film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, will be seen essaying the role of a South Indian airhostess in the film. For her, the role was quite relatable as she, in her own words, is an “airline child”.

Priyanka has been a renowned face in the Indian and International Modelling circuit. Talking about her character in the film, the debutante said, “I am playing a South Indian airhostess in the film and in real life my mom has served as an Air hostess with Air India for 30 years of her life. When I got the script, it made me smile because the director wanted me to have a slight accent, and I am an airline child”.

She further mentioned, “I’m so used to seeing my mom get ready and go to work with her vanity case in hand. My mom was my reference point and it’s quite poetic that it’s her job what I essay on screen and I made my debut on the real airline runway. It felt like this part was written for me”.

Directed by Ajay Singh, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a romantic crime thriller that follows the story of a heist that turns into a hijack.

Talking about landing the role, Priyanka said, “I was unwell when I was called for an audition, down with Covid which is why I could not go for the audition. It was quite heart-breaking because I had jumped the opportunity of playing a South Indian air hostess. Like I said I was destined for it, so a month after, I got another call. It was a proper set up with quite a few rounds. I was shortlisted and then finalised after a look test”.

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release on Netflix on March 24.

