Decades later, BJP brings back ‘mysterious death’ of SP Mookerjee

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda resurrected the issue of the mysterious circumstances under which, decades ago, Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee died in Kashmir.

Nadda was speaking on Tuesday on Mookerjee’s death anniversary. The BJP President blamed it on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not conducting a fair inquiry.

“After the sacrifice of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee ji, an investigation was demanded. Why Jawaharlal Nehru did not conduct the investigation is also a big mystery,” Nadda said.

He did not stop at that. In a sensational allegation, Nadda alleged Mookerjee died hours before his hospitalisation.

He also went into the timing of Mookerjee’s death. Nadda said, “We all know that on June 23, 1953, at about 11 o’clock, it was declared that Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was no more. He had died five hours earlier. It is said that he was hospitalised and there was no record of hospitalisation.”

Nadda added that Mookherjee breathed his last in a “mysterious way in Srinagar”.

Highlighting how the Jan Singh founder was against the inner line permit in Jammu & Kashmir and against special status for it, Nadda blamed Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah for disregarding his concerns. The BJP President alleged that the two were “conspiring something” (“Khichdi pak rahi thi”). Nadda also claimed that Mookerjee was against the Nehru-Liaqat agreement.

However, connecting the past to the present, the BJP President said his “sacrifice didn’t gain vain” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated the contentious Article 370, last year.

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was a minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet. But he quit after differences between the two leaders grew.

–IANS

abn/kr