The police have arrested six persons after the post-mortem report indicated that a Jharkhand man, who was found dead on September 24, had died of injuries inflicted in a mob attack the previous night.

On the night of September 23, the police had found the unidentified body the deceased after an angry mob reportedly attacked him on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

DCP (Whitefield) Girish said that initially a case under CrPC 174 (C) was filed as there were no major injuries on the unidentified body. However, the police later registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC when they came to know that he had been attacked by a mob.

The police said that the deceased was later identified as Sanjay Tudu from Jharkhand, who was working as a mason in the city. They said it took them almost eight days to identify the body after which his family in Jharkhand was intimated.

His body was handed to his family after the post-mortem was conducted on October 3. The report, which was recieved on Thursday, indicated that he had been assaulted and suffered several injuries, the police said.

The police are also looking at any possible lapses on their part.

20221007-223804