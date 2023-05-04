The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Tamil Nadu to take appropriate steps before June 1, to ensure implementation of its earlier order in connection with the maintenance of the Sterlite copper plant.

In its April 10 order, the top court had allowed the Vedanta group to carry out upkeep of its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin under the supervision of a local level monitoring committee.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government counsel submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that steps have already been taken for implementing the directions contained in one of the paragraphs of the order passed last month.

In its April 10 order, the top court had said: “As regards those actions which have been permitted to be carried out by the communication dated 6 March 2023, we allow necessary consequential steps to be taken. As regards the actions which were not recommended by the District Collector, Mr C.S. Vaidyanathan, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the State of Tamil Nadu, states that the State government will once again evaluate whether any further or supplementary directions should be issued in that regard.”

The top court, in context of the above observations, said: “We direct that all decisions which are required to be taken in pursuance of the observations contained in order dated April 10, 2023 shall be taken by the state of Tamil Nadu on or before June 1, 2023.”

After hearing submissions, the top court said it will keep the matter for final disposal on August 22 and 23.

The company submitted that the copper plant is a national asset and must be utilised for the benefit of the nation and a timely resolution would be beneficial to all the stakeholders. It said that while in operation, the plant directly employed 4,000 people and indirectly employed 20,000 people in addition to benefiting 2,00,000 people in the downstream and ancillary industries.

On April 10, the top court had allowed evacuation of the remaining gypsum at the plant and also to make available the required manpower as requested by the company.

“The District Collector had not recommended the following activities: i. To undertake civil and structural safety integrity assessment study in the plant premises. ii. Removal & transportation of spares/equipments etc. iii. Evacuation of in-process reverts and other raw materials lying idle in the premises of the plant/stores,” said the top court in its April 10 order.

In May 2018, at least 13 people were killed and many injured, when police had opened fire on a huge crowd of people protesting against environment pollution allegedly being caused by the copper smelting unit. Later, the plant was closed.

