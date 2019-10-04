Decide to link Aadhar card with property transactions: Punjab & Haryana HC

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Union Government and the two state governments to take a decision on linking the Aadhar card with all property transactions by October 31.

The order by a division bench led by Justice Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu came on a public interest litigation (PIL) that demands identification of properties made in another person’s name.

While disposing off the petition, the bench said that the petitioner has already made four representations in this regard to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana as well as the Administrator of Chandigarh and the Union of India on July 22.

“Consequently, the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Haryana and the Advisor to the Chandigarh Administration as well as Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs are directed to decide the representations by passing a speaking or detailed order within one month,” said the judges on October 1.

–IANS

vg/ksk