Decision in a week over Ahmedabad accident : Guj Home Minister

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said a decision regarding the car accident that occurred on a flyover near the renowned ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad that killed nine people, will come in a week’s time.

In the accident that occurred at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, also led to the injuries of 13 people.

The driver of the Jaguar car has been identified as Tathya Pragnesh Patel.

“We will receive the FSL report by tonight. Within a week, we will take the decision and charge sheet will be filed in a fast track court. CCTV surveillance, forensic analysis, impartial police investigation, and scientific examination with the assistance of the RTO department, have been implemented.

“Those who recklessly used the road as a racetrack for their amusement will face punishment. We are treating this case as a grave matter, and the investigation is currently underway.” Sanghavi added,

The Minister went on to says: “Both the father and son involved in this case will be held accountable. The father, who displayed a defiant attitude at the accident site, will face consequences. We are conducting drug tests and alcohol test on the accused to determine if they were under the influence while driving. The reports are pending.

“I urge all parents that while it is acceptable to provide expensive cars to your children, it is crucial to instill in them the understanding that they cannot misuse the roads for their own pleasure. Such behavior will not be tolerated in Gujarat. We need to exercise sensibility in this matter. If you fail to educate your children, we will certainly do so.”

In a statement to the police, an eyewitness said: “We were standing nearby when the accident occurred between the Thar and the dumper. Later, as we approached the accident spot, the Jaguar came speeding and crashed into everyone present.”

A complaint has been filed against Tathya Patel at SG 2 Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The accident occurred when a collision between a truck and a Thar vehicle on the highway attracted onlookers near the accident site.

However, the overspeeding Jaguar car rammed into the crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Shocking visuals captured the Jaguar ramming into people gathered near the accident spot.

After knocking down individuals, the car came to a halt at a distance.

The driver of the car was subsequently assaulted by the crowd and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, according to the police.

