The Congress plenary session will begin at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday with meeting of Steering Committee, which will decide on the agenda of the meeting.

Sources indicate that plenary may decide for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls but it may be deferred for a few months and the polls may take place at a later stage.

On Friday, the Steering Committee will meet in the morning and Subject Committee in the evening.

The Congress on Thursday said that it is ready to hold elections to the CWC — the party’s top decision-making authority — where 12 members are elected.

Congress General Secretary Communications In-charge, Jairam Ramesh said: “We can clearly say about it after the Steering Committee has met and decided on the issue… the party is fully prepared for the CWC election.”

He added that Congress is the only party which is holding elections and recently, the President of the party has been elected.

The party has 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted All India Congress Committee members, who will attending the plenary but only elected members can vote in the elections to the CWC, as per the party Constitution.

20230224-070003

