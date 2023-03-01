The construction of a mosque at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya may begin soon since the decision on the issue of change in land use is likely to be taken in the board meeting of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) scheduled this week.

This information was given by a representative of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust.

The project was first delayed in obtaining no objection certificates (NOCs), followed by further delay in the change of land use.

The IICF Trust was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) to look after the Dhannipur project.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government had given five acres of land in that village to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

The Waqf Board had handed over the land to the IICF Trust for construction of the mosque in 3,500-square metre, four-storey super specialty charity hospital and a community kitchen in 24,150-square metre, a museum in 500-square metre and an Indo-Islamic Research Centre in 2300-square metre.

The Trust has named the project after noted freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah.

The UPSCWB had formally launched the Dhannipur project on the allocated five-acre land on January 26, 2021.

The IICF Trust had applied online in May 2021 to get its ready map passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

Athar Hussain, secretary, IICF Trust, said: “We expect good news this week. As soon as land use is changed, a mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library will be constructed by the IICF Trust on five acres of land. The matter of change of land use is expected to be taken up by the ADA and resolved in the next board meeting this week.”

ADA chairman and Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said: “The Board meeting is scheduled this week and several issues, including land use change, are expected to be discussed in it.”

