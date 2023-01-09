INDIA

Declare Joshimath case as national calamity: Congress

The Congress on Monday demanded that Joshimath case be declared as national calamity and appropriate compensation should be given to the affected residents from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Addressing a Press conference, AICC media and PR chairman Pawan Khera said, “All the work regarding the tunnel should be stopped immediately which led to such calamity and all railway work should be reviewed first which is a threat to mountain ecosystem.”

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared some areas of Joshimath as a disaster-affected area, based on the recommendations of the experts who had been surveying the houses in the holy city to identify the causes of the landslides.

The decision to declare the area of about one and a half kilometre, as ‘unsafe for living’, was taken late on Sunday evening.

Geotechnical and geophysical study of the city will be conducted for a long term solution. Guidelines will be issued for constructing buildings in areas where no cracks have appeared in the houses.

Along with this, a hydrological study will be conducted.

Uttarakhand’s Disaster Management Secretary, Ranjit Sinha said that Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Koti Colony, among other places have been selected for the rehabilitation of the affected people.

