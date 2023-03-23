INDIA

Declare Ramcharitmanas as ‘national book’: RSS-backed unit

Rashtriya Parv Evam Utsav Samiti, an RSS-backed unit, has organised a signature campaign demanding the declaration of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ – the epic based on Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas – as a “national book”.

The campaign was initiated on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

In a statement, the Samiti said that the event was primarily organised to throw light on the importance of the Hindu New Year and the importance of religion as a way of life.

The campaign attains importance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s controversial remarks alleging that certain verses of Ramcharitmanas were derogatory to certain sections of society, including the backward classes.

