BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Decline in NSE active accounts continues for 8th consecutive month

NewsWire
0
0

The number of active users on NSE declined for the eighth consecutive month to 33.6m in Feb23 from 34.3m in January 2023.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, total active user clients at NSE rose 2.7 per cent YoY but fell 2.1 per cent MoM to 33.6m.

This was the eighth consecutive month of a sequential decline.

The intensity of the fall was lower at 0.7m accounts in February 2023 v/s 1m in January 2023. Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 59.6 per cent of overall NSE active clients, an increase from 59.2 per cent in January 2023.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the number of total demat accounts rose to 113m in February 2023. Incremental account additions stood at 2.1m in February 2023 v/s 2.2m in January 2023.

Although account additions were steady, the number continued to be below the FY22 average run rate of 2.9m.

In terms of total and incremental demat account market share, the trends were steady on the MoM basis.

However, on a YoY basis, NSDL lost 230bp/190bp market share in total/incremental demat accounts.

Capital market sentiment of India Inc. was volatile in February 2023, with the Nifty ending the month down 2 per cent MoM after gyrating between 17,300 and 18,000.

20230314-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HDFC Bank shares rise as RBI lifts curbs on bank’s digital...

    NCLAT holds applicability of Section 203 of Companies Act in appointment...

    GIS-23 to bring investment in 5 major sectors

    Tata Power announces to expand its business footprint in Rajasthan