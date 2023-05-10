BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Declined other job offers and master’s programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has laid off 716 employees as part of restructuring efforts within its Global Business Organization (GBO), and among those impacted, one woman took to the platform to share her experience, revealing that she was fired even before starting her new job.

Lea Schuhmacher, who had previously worked as an intern at LinkedIn in Ireland, wrote in her post: “Being laid off before even starting a job? Welcome to my (and many other’s) world. Today, LinkedIn announced not only its “difficult decision to lay off hundreds of employees, but also to discontinue the Business Leadership Program that I was supposed to be a part of”.

According to Schuhmacher, she was offered a role by the company in September, 2022. However, after waiting for several months, she received an email from the LinkedIn team stating that the offer letter had been rescinded. She also provided a screenshot of the email as proof in her post.

Although the email references some financial assistance, she expressed dissatisfaction with the entire process, explaining that she declined other job offers and missed out on other opportunities based on LinkedIn’s assurance of the role.

“A job, for which I had been reassured with a probability of 99 per cent that it will happen in a call yesterday. A job, that I had been counting on since I signed the contract in September 2022. A job, for which several people declined other job offers and master’s programs. A job, for which the whole relocation process was already set up. A job, I was actually really excited for,” Schuhmacher said.

She ended her post by saying, she is “disappointed”, and is now open to work.

