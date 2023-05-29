HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Decoded: How Botox drug enters brain cells, causes paralysis

NewsWire
0
0

Scientists have decoded how injections from Botox drug, majorly used to smoothen wrinkles and reverse ageing, are able to breach brain cells, leading to paralysis or even death.

The injectable drug Botox was originally developed to treat people with the eye condition strabismus, but was quickly found to alleviate migraine, chronic pain, and spasticity disorders.

Currently, it’s regularly used in plastic surgeries and is commonly known as a cosmetic treatment to smooth wrinkles.

The Botulinum neurotoxins used in Botox are a highly poisonous substance produced by bacteria Clostridium Botulinum. The toxin disrupts communication between neurons, leading to muscle paralysis.

While in small, this therapeutic doses can ease muscle spasms, treat migraines or, reduce wrinkles, high doses can cause botulism — a potentially fatal disease with few treatments.

Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) discovered the specific molecular mechanism by which the highly deadly Botulinum Neurotoxin type-A, enters neurons.

“We used super-resolution microscopy to show that a receptor called Synaptotagmin 1 binds to two other previously known Clostridial Neurotoxin receptors to form a tiny complex that sits on the plasma membrane of neurons,” said Professor Frederic Meunier at UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute.

“The toxin hijacks this complex and enters the synaptic vesicles which store neurotransmitters critical to communication between neurons.

“Botox then interrupts the communication between nerves and muscle cells, causing paralysis.”

The research, published in The EMBO Journal, can help block interactions between any two of the three receptors to stop the deadly toxins from getting into neurons, Meunier said.

Dr. Merja Joensuu from the Institute said that how the neurotoxin worked to relax muscles has previously been difficult to track.

“Clostridial neurotoxins are among the most potent protein toxins known to humans,” Dr. Joensuu said.

“We now have a full picture of how these toxins are internalised to intoxicate neurons at therapeutically relevant concentrations,” she added.

20230529-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sleeping less than 5 hours can double risk of clogged leg...

    Plea in Delhi HC seeks remedial measures to check lumpy virus...

    India reports 12,781 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

    Goa makes Covid vaccination compulsory for school teachers