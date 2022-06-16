Menstrual cups are the most eco friendly zero waste generating way of coping with menstrual cycles. Sanitary napkins and tampons have been the best and most comfortable way of dealing with menstrual cycles for women for decades now.

But with environmental concerns growing everyone is getting more and more conscious about the non-recyclable, no degradable waste being put out, which is adding to the unending pile of garbage that ends up in landfills.

Given that, menstrual cups become an inexpensive, reusable, eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins and tampons.

However, for those who haven’t used it ever, the idea of inserting a cup (albeit small) into the vagina can seem daunting. Many women have the irrational fear that the silicone cup may get stuck inside and will never come out.

Several medical practitioners have since busted this myth and assured women that no matter how tightly it seems to be stuck to the cervix, the menstrual cup will not stay stuck inside and can be removed easily.

Yet another common query among women, especially young girls is the size of the cup they should use. Women tend to think that the size of their cup depends on their body size. However, that might not be an accurate way to judge the cup size.

First of all, it is important to know the various sizes that menstrual cups come in. These are extra small, small-medium and large.

There are broadly only three cup sizes and the basic marker to judge the size that would fit you the most is based on whether a woman has had a baby, how she delivered the baby and finally if she has never had a baby.

Therefore, young girls or teenagers looking to switch to menstrual cups, despite the size of their body, should go for the extra small cup. This is because the vaginal canal will not be stretched out and so the passage way will be narrow.

Women who have gotten married, had children, via C-section or have been sexually active should go for the small-medium menstrual cup. This is because while their vaginal canal would have experienced some stretching, it is still not enough to warrant a large cup.

Finally, the large cup is for women who have birthed children and that too had a normal delivery where the child was birthed through the vaginal canal. In such cases, the area becomes quite stretched out and a medium or small cup might not be a right fit. This is true even for petite women who have had normal deliveries.

In certain cases, if the large size feels like it’s too big then women can try the small-medium but as a rule, this is the correct way to identify your menstrual cup size.

So, get the right cup for yourself so you too can adopt an eco-friendlier zero waste approach by not adding to the alarming pile of landfill all over the world.