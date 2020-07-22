Decoding the trendy Mule

New Delhi, July 22 (IANSlife) A chic creation in the world of footwear, mules are known for their comfort and timeless appeal. The statement style has made its place in the world of high fashion and is slowly making a comeback. Pairing mules with different outfits takes your fashion a notch higher and adds an uber effect to your outfit.

Ashish Jain, CEO and Director, Von Wellx Germany shares the following tips to help you navigating the task of pairing a pair of mules with your outfit:

Mules can be paired up with almost anything, from shorts to jeans; the only thing to keep in mind while pairing your mules is that not overdoing your outfit as the footwear will grab everyone’s attention.

The easiest way to pair the printed mules is with shorts and striped shirt. Printed mules along with a pair of light colour shorts and striped shirts will not only balance the colour and prints of your outfit but will also give you a comfy look.

Buckled mules look best when paired with chinos and round neck t-shirts or striped shirts. Things to keep in mind while pairing mules with chinos is to make sure that your mules are in basic colour like black and brown. Also, showing off your ankle will make your look stylish and chic.

Mules looks best with a long kurta paired with jeans. It gives you the festive look and also can be worn during wedding functions.

During winters, your mules can become the statement piece of your all overall outfit. Pair it with long coats and you will become the star in your group of friends.

The classic footwear can be paired with suits too by keeping in mind the occasion. If it is a casual event then pairing buckled mules with a single coloured suit works well.

Mules are incredibly popular due to their comfort and slip-on style. They blend luxury and comfort and everyone should invest in a supreme quality pair.

