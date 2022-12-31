INDIA

Decomposed body of man found in drain in Delhi

A decomposed body of a man, aged around 40-45 years-old, was found in Budh Vihar drain at Rohini, an official said on Saturday.

According to officials, on December 31, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Vijay Vihar police station around 11:14 a.m regarding a dead body lying in Budh Vihar drain near Lal Mandir area following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The crime team was also called to the spot. Apparently, on the inspection of the dead body, no external injury was seen on the body,” said the official.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of BSA Hospital.

“Proceeding under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated into the matter. Further utmost efforts are being made to identify the body,” said the official.

