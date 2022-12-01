A decomposed body of a new born baby was found dumped under a garbage slit adjacent to a drain behind the boundary wall of Sahara Club in Jankipuram area of Lucknow.

The incident came to the fore when a security guard at Sahara Club sensed foul smell in the area and removed the silt with a stick only to find a body packed in a poly bag under it.

According to the police, it was not clear if the baby died after being dumped at the spot or was stillborn.

However, the body appeared to be three to five days old but had decomposed to the level that its gender could not be ascertained.

Post mortem examination will now reveal the gender and exact cause of death.

The police said that efforts were on to identify the person who threw the baby at the site.

SHO Jankipuram, Brajesh Tripathi said, “We are scanning the area for clues about the person who threw the body.”

This is the third incident of a new born being found abandoned in the city in two weeks and sixth this year.

Earlier, two baby girls were found alive and rescued by the Childline volunteers on November 14 and November 20 respectively.

The three bodies found before these were also girls.

Experts said that girls are often abandoned by parents from economically weaker sections because of preference for male children.

20221201-065205