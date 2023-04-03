ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Decoupled’ director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don’t

Director-writer Hardik Mehta, who is known for his work in OTT series ‘Decoupled’ and the film ‘Kaamyaab’, feels that while directors and actors come with an expiry date, it’s the writers who transcend the boundaries of time as their creations stay relevant for a long time.

Hardik recently took to the story section of his Instagram and shared a collage of the posters of the Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Khakhee’ and the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone-starrer blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.

Drawing the parallels between the two films, he wrote on the picture, “Both ‘Khakhee’ and ‘Pathaan’ are written by screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan. In both the films, the antagonist is a rogue from within the system and also a fab star casting. Both films have their female star protagonists side with the antagonists of the film at a very crucial juncture.”

He further mentioned how both the films led to a terrific comeback of two of Hindi cinema’s biggest forces – Big B and SRK.

He said, “Both films have so many touch and go chase sequences. Both have their politics so much on point – ‘Khakhee’ more. Both were box-office blockbusters. Both led to massive comebacks for its leads Mr. Bachchan and SRK. Both are now available on Amazon Prime and oh both released on Republic Day weekends in January just two decades apart. Moral of the story: stars and directors age, writers don’t.”

20230403-143204

