WORLD

Decree signed to extend political transition in Mali

NewsWire
0
0

Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita has signed a decree to extend the political transition in the West African nation for two years.

This decision came after the 6th Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Accra, Ghana, reports Xinhua news agency.

West African leaders failed to agree on the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali.

They also decided to re-examine the situation in Mali on July 3, while recommending continuing the dialogue to reach an agreement to ensure “a gradual lifting of sanctions” as “the criteria for the transition are achieved”.

After the coup of August 18, 2020, an 18-month political transition was launched in Mali on September 15 that year.

Since then, the transitional authorities have been negotiating an extension of the deadline with the ECOWAS.

The Malian transitional government was required to restore constitutional order since they toppled the government in 2020.

It failed to fulfil a promise to hold elections in February this year, prompting the comprehensive sanctions from the ECOWAS.

In April, interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga announced the start of a 24-month transition process of free and transparent presidential elections in the country.

20220607-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases in Chicago schools top 1,400

    China to host meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours

    Coup to oust Putin is already underway: Ukraine’s spy chief

    US remains prepared to engage with N.Korea after missile tests