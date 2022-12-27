In view of the fresh COVID-19 scare, the West Bengal government has decided to keep a dedicated Corona-unit ready in two hospitals of each district as an immediate measure.

Although a section of the medical fraternity feels the necessity of keeping one hospital dedicated for Covid at least in Kolkata and its adjacent districts, the state health department officials feel that any step on this count might depend on the seriousness of the outbreak in the days to come.

Hence, for the time being, it has been decided to have dedicated Covid units in two hospitals in each of the 23 districts so that the entire state is adequately covered under the immediate precautionary measures.

According to the state director of health situation, S. Niyogi, since the situation in West Bengal as on date is under control, there is no necessity for dedicated an entire hospital for Covid patients. “We are keeping a close watch on the development and will take steps as per the situation,” he said.

At the same time, starting Tuesday, the state health department will be conducting a three- day mock drill exercise in all the medical colleges, district and sub-division hospitals in the state to check their preparedness.

“Right now, the number of patients getting admitted with Covid-related complications in the state are negligible and the rate of recovery is much higher,” a state health department official said.

Already, the state government highlighted a six-point agenda for immediate precautionary measures to be taken for any emergency situation in the coming days.

Stress on genome sequencing, ensuring sufficient supply of oxygen, keeping the ventilators in the Covid-19 divisions in hospitals ready for emergency, and immediate purchase of testing kits were some of the points of the six-point agenda.

