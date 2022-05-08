INDIA

Deep depression over SE Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

NewsWire
0
0

A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ on Sunday after it moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 5.30 a.m., Asani lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal about 450 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,030 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach west-central and the adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha coasts,” said the IMD.

Then, instead of crossing over to land across the Odisha or Andhra coast, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, it added.

A number of places across Andaman and Nicobar Islands have received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Sea conditions would be choppy and fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the rough waters.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening.

Meanwhile, aainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 11.

20220508-094807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A guide to help you stick to your New Year resolutions!

    Case against Hindu Yuva Vahini member over alleged ‘hate speech’

    Free travel for students appearing for SSLC exams in K’taka

    CBI files DA case against IRS officer in Vizag, conducts searches