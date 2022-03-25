Singer-songwriter Deep Kalsi recently released his debut single titled ‘Jhanjar’ featuring Punjabi actress Isha Sharma. ‘Jhanjar’, which means ‘anklet’, is a flirty and fun track that embraces a heady mix of Punjabi appeal and dance pop sensibilities.

The music video of the song has been shot by music director Harry Singh and Preet Singh in the aesthetic locales of Punjab, and shows Kalsi envisaging his dream girl essayed by Isha Sharma in a romantic dream sequence.

Deep Kalsi called his debut track a special outing as he wrote the entire song in a span of 30 minutes.

Explaining how the song was conceived, Deep said, “This is such a special outing for me because it’s my first solo release. I wrote the full song in 30 minutes after I heard the sound of a girl doing giddha with her jhanjar in the neighbourhood. After getting done with the writing, I recorded it only on piano chords and started programming the music.”

Deep started his career at the age of 13, his first song was Kr$na in 2017 – ‘Woofer’. Since then, he has collaborated with Rashmeet Kaur and IKKA on ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and with Rashmeet Kaur and Gurbax on ‘Oceana’ and ‘Image’ with Raftaar.

He elaborates further as he furnishes the reason behind using instruments such as flute and tabla in the song’s programming, “I am really fond of Indian instruments, so while I have used flutes, tablas and dholkis in the past, this time around I used the sarangi for the very first time. I’m always playing with my soundscape with every release, so from hip hop to mainstream to dance pop, I’m always up for a new challenge.”

Punjabi actress Isha Sharma, who shot to fame with ‘Dhakka’ by Sidhu Moose Wala, called Deep a genuine and a supportive artist.

She spoke about her experience of working with Deep as she said, “It was an insightful experience working with Deep Kalsi. I found him to be a genuine and supportive co artist. He is very dedicated towards his art just the way I am so we had great on-screen camaraderie.”

“Every project is really special for me, but the one thing I really enjoyed about this outing was that I got to do gidda for the very first time and I enjoyed it so much that I am going to continue doing it. The director duo Harry Singh and Preet Singh sir are one of the best directors I have known and they motivated me to put my best foot forward”, she added.

‘Jhanjar’, released via Sony Music Entertainment India, is available on all major streaming platforms.

