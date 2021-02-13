The Delhi Police Crime Branch, probing the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, took the arrested accused Deep Sidhu and Ikbal Singh to Red Fort on Saturday to recreate the crime scene.

The Crime Branch is studying the route taken by Sidhu and Ikbal to reach Red Fort when the violence broke out on January 26 during the farmers’ tractor rally. The Crime Branch is probing if it was part of a larger conspiracy.

Forty-five-year-old Ikbal Singh hails from Ludhiana. He along with Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others were part of the tractor rally that changed course and created chaos in the national capital. His videos went viral on social media where he was purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, and Rs 50,000 each for Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Ikbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the violence that saw at least one person die and several injured, including policemen.

Sidhu and Ikbal Singh are in police remand and the crime branch is probing all angles to the violence and also who else aided them on January 26 and sheltered them when they were on the run.

–IANS

zaz/kr