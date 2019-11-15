Deepak Chaurasia trolled over Asaram tweet

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Journalist Deepak Chaurasia on Friday courted a big controversy with his tweet against jailed godman Asaram Bapu, with the latter’s followers trolling him.

“Farzi bapu aur farzi bhagwan Asaram jaise logon ko saza dilwane ke liye agar mujhe jail bhi jana padhe tau main taiyaar hoon (I am prepared to go to jail if it helps in getting people like fake bapu and fake god Asaram to justice),” the consulting editor of a Hindi news channel tweeted.

His tweet elicited thousands of angry responses in the next few hours, with #ArrestDeepakChaurasia trending on Twitter. The figures at the last count was 80.6k tweets.

–IANS

