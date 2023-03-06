ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Deepak Dobriyal will be seen playing a baddie in actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Bholaa’. He calls the film a “relaunch” for him.

Deepak and Ajay go long back as the two starred together in the 2006 film ‘Omakara’. The film helped Deepak gain the spotlight as he starred alongside the actor.

Talking about once again starring as an intense character with Ajay, he said: “I always get intense role with him. Omkara was intense and so is Bholaa. It is a great experience. Omkara was my launch and Bholaa is my relaunch.”

‘Bholaa’ is an action thriller film directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures.

It’s a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kaithi’. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

